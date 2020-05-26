Rose-Marie (Mauron) Troller

Rose-Marie (Mauron) Troller, 85, wife of Roland G. Troller, passed away at Norwalk Hospital on May 23rd, 2020 as a result of a brief illness.

Rose-Marie was born in Switzerland on November 26, 1934. She moved to the United States in 1959 where she met the love of her life, Roland. Rose-Marie and Roland were happily married for 58 years, and were residents of Norwalk, CT for over 50 years, where they raised 2 sons, Marcus and Daniel.

Rose-Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling across the world, quilting and her greatest pastime, cooking and baking. She was very well known among friends and family for her tasty pastries, breads and sweets. She was an honorary member of the Swiss Baere Club New York. Rose-Marie was also a longtime member of the Goodwives Quilting Club.

Rose-Marie is survived by her husband, two sons, 5 grandchildren, her sister, Julia, and many nieces and nephews in Switzerland.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.



