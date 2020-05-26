Rose-Marie Troller
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose-Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose-Marie (Mauron) Troller
Rose-Marie (Mauron) Troller, 85, wife of Roland G. Troller, passed away at Norwalk Hospital on May 23rd, 2020 as a result of a brief illness.
Rose-Marie was born in Switzerland on November 26, 1934. She moved to the United States in 1959 where she met the love of her life, Roland. Rose-Marie and Roland were happily married for 58 years, and were residents of Norwalk, CT for over 50 years, where they raised 2 sons, Marcus and Daniel.
Rose-Marie enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling across the world, quilting and her greatest pastime, cooking and baking. She was very well known among friends and family for her tasty pastries, breads and sweets. She was an honorary member of the Swiss Baere Club New York. Rose-Marie was also a longtime member of the Goodwives Quilting Club.
Rose-Marie is survived by her husband, two sons, 5 grandchildren, her sister, Julia, and many nieces and nephews in Switzerland.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved