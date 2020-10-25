Rosemary Tobin
Rosemary Catherine Tobin, beloved wife of the late Robert Tobin, died on October 23, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 8, 1926 to the late Mary Margaret (Gleason) and John Joseph McCauley, she graduated from Fontbonne Hall Academy and attended St. John's University, Columbia, and the American Institute of Banking. She worked for the New York Trust Co. and as the Office Manager for Howland-Steinbach. Later she joined the Norwalk Registrar of Voters.
She volunteered for the School Sisters of Notre Dame nursing home (Wilton), Norwalk Museum, Birthright and was active in St. Mary's Women's Guild and New Horizons.
She is survived by two loving sons, Robert (Celina) and John (Karen); and three treasured grandsons, Robert, Eddy, and Brendan.
Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct 27 from 5-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 28 at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, face covering and social distancing is required.
Memorial donations may be made to:
Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center,
76 West Rocks Rd., Norwalk, CT 06851
(ndrehab.org
)
