1/
Rosemary Tobin
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Tobin
Rosemary Catherine Tobin, beloved wife of the late Robert Tobin, died on October 23, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 8, 1926 to the late Mary Margaret (Gleason) and John Joseph McCauley, she graduated from Fontbonne Hall Academy and attended St. John's University, Columbia, and the American Institute of Banking. She worked for the New York Trust Co. and as the Office Manager for Howland-Steinbach. Later she joined the Norwalk Registrar of Voters.
She volunteered for the School Sisters of Notre Dame nursing home (Wilton), Norwalk Museum, Birthright and was active in St. Mary's Women's Guild and New Horizons.
She is survived by two loving sons, Robert (Celina) and John (Karen); and three treasured grandsons, Robert, Eddy, and Brendan.
Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct 27 from 5-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 28 at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, face covering and social distancing is required.
Memorial donations may be made to:
Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center,
76 West Rocks Rd., Norwalk, CT 06851
(ndrehab.org)
To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magner Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved