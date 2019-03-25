|
Rosevillo A. "Tony" Scarpone
Tony Scarpone, 83, of Trumbull died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Norwalk on March 13, 1936, he was the son of the late Giovito and Mary Recchia Scarpone.
Tony was a graduate of Norwalk High School's Class of 1954. In his earlier years, he was a mail carrier for the USPS, but will most fondly be remembered by many as proprietor of Yesterday's Lounge in Norwalk.
Tony is survived by his 3 children: Tony Scarpone of Shelton, JoAnne Taliercio of Norwalk, and Christine (Michael) Zaleski of Shelton, as well as his 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, siblings Lucy Austin, Pasquale (Diane) Scarpone, Daniel Scarpone, and Angela (Pat) Vigilio, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Edward and James Scarpone.
Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date and will be private.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 25, 2019