The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxanne Forsyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxanne Forsyth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roxanne Forsyth Obituary
Roxanne Forsyth
June 3, 1954 - January 21, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister and friend.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her best friend, Anne Dray, Connecticut, daughter Melissa Forsyth, brother, Hugh Bain (Dale), sister, Shelley Bain, sister-in-law, Debra Bain, nieces; Melany, Mattisyn, Lacey, Lyndsey, Hannah, Althea, Clara, Olivia and nephew Cyril.
Roxanne was born in Nova Scotia, Canada. She travelled Europe, landed in Egypt and became a teacher of English. She later decided to pursue her dream of nursing, attended the Halifax Infirmary School of Nursing, graduating in 1989 and dedicated 30 years at the Norwalk Hospital, Connecticut.
Roxanne's exuberant soul and internal light shone for all to see and feel. Her contagious ways and her purpose was magic for all who knew her. She was a teacher and legend. She had a passion for fine food, music, precious stones, sea glass, living creatures, painting, gardening, reading and writing, and mostly for life. She loved to learn and allowed the wind sun, moon and stars to guide her gracious soul. Roxanne loved fine art, comfortable shoes and was a giver of gifts. She expected nothing in return except fine friendship and love. She was a matriarch and leader, and was an honorable translator of wisdom. She was a passionate angelic musician who represented the purest form of life.
"Our lives are just one big song" Some have already been written and some we write along the way" - Roxanne Forsyth
Memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter. To leave a condolence for her family please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roxanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -