Roxanne Forsyth
June 3, 1954 - January 21, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister and friend.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her best friend, Anne Dray, Connecticut, daughter Melissa Forsyth, brother, Hugh Bain (Dale), sister, Shelley Bain, sister-in-law, Debra Bain, nieces; Melany, Mattisyn, Lacey, Lyndsey, Hannah, Althea, Clara, Olivia and nephew Cyril.
Roxanne was born in Nova Scotia, Canada. She travelled Europe, landed in Egypt and became a teacher of English. She later decided to pursue her dream of nursing, attended the Halifax Infirmary School of Nursing, graduating in 1989 and dedicated 30 years at the Norwalk Hospital, Connecticut.
Roxanne's exuberant soul and internal light shone for all to see and feel. Her contagious ways and her purpose was magic for all who knew her. She was a teacher and legend. She had a passion for fine food, music, precious stones, sea glass, living creatures, painting, gardening, reading and writing, and mostly for life. She loved to learn and allowed the wind sun, moon and stars to guide her gracious soul. Roxanne loved fine art, comfortable shoes and was a giver of gifts. She expected nothing in return except fine friendship and love. She was a matriarch and leader, and was an honorable translator of wisdom. She was a passionate angelic musician who represented the purest form of life.
"Our lives are just one big song" Some have already been written and some we write along the way" - Roxanne Forsyth
Memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter. To leave a condolence for her family please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jan. 29, 2020