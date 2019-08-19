|
|
Roy Enrique Perez Brown
Roy Enrique Perez Brown, age 93, of Lauderhill, FL was born to Catherine Brown Coombs and Alfredo Enrique Perez on Oct 17, 1925, in Havana Cuba. Roy made his transition to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019 in Lauderhill, Florida. Roy grew up in Healthy Hill, a neighborhood of Ocho Rios, Jamaica, with his many family members. He returned to Cuba in his early twenties and then migrated to Norwalk, CT to join his many family members around 1952. In the early 1960's he became an American Citizen.
Pops lived in Norwalk for about 30 years with his family. After years of working hard and taking care of his children. Pops decided to retire and move to FL where he spent time with his Florida Family. Before his passing, Pops was in the process of moving back to Norwalk.
His legacy will live on forever
Service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 60 East Ave., Norwalk, CT on Saturday, August 24th at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 21, 2019