Ruby May Shaw

Ruby May Shaw, Norwalk resident for over 60 years, passed away while asleep in her home on May 31, 2019. A first generation American born and raised in New York City, Ruby moved her family to Norwalk's progressive Village Creek community in 1957. She was educated at Jamaica Queens High School, Queen's College (B.A. 1945), Columbia University (M.A. 1947), and the University of Bridgeport (Ed.D. 1985). As a professional, Dr. Shaw diligently dedicated her life to providing educational programs for a diverse student body. She served in a number of positions for the Norwalk Public School System, which culminated in the post of Assistant Superintendent. While on the Board of Education, Dr. Shaw's signature achievement was the establishment of the first magnet school in Norwalk at Columbus Elementary School in 1980. She retired from her position as Assistant Superintendent in 1986 after previously serving many years as a social worker in Darien and Stamford.

Following her retirement, Dr. Shaw developed various community educational programs including CLASS - Community Leads And Students Succeed - and "I Have A Dream." She also taught a class at Norwalk Community College and served on the Board of local agencies such as the United Way of Norwalk and Wilton, the Human Services Council, the Maritime Aquarium, Norwalk Hospital, and the Wilkerson Scholarship Committee. Because of her long-term community service, Dr. Shaw was presented with the Volunteer Action Center Award in 2006.

Dr. Shaw was predeceased by her husband Charles Shaw and sisters Pearl Hunt and Gloria Clark. She is survived by her children Shelley, Fred and Jerome; grandchildren Solana, Kamao, Randi, and Michael; and great-grandchildren Dominique and Logan, along with several nieces and nephews. Her hobbies included reading, writing, all manner of card and board games, being around people, and perfecting her personal version of sassiness. Her memory will live on in her classic valediction: LUV~PAX~SOL.

A celebration of Dr. Shaw's life will be held on Saturday, July 13 at Columbus Magnet School, 46 Concord Street in Norwalk from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon.

Tax deductible gifts can be made payable to "The Ruby Shaw Charitable Fund" and mailed to:

Schwab Charitable

P.O. Box 628298

Orlando, FL 32862

For contributions via wire, EFT or of stock, please use these delivery instructions. Published in The Hour on June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary