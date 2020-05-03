Russell J. Arsenault
Russell J. Arsenault, age 93, of Bridgeport (formerly of Monroe and Stratford) beloved husband of Laurette (Marsan) Arsenault of 71 years, passed into eternal rest peacefully on May 1, 2020 from natural causes at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport. Mr. Arsenault was born in Lawrence, MA to the late Avit and Marie Ann Gallant Arsenault. Faith, family and friends were the significance of Russell's life. Cherished weekly gatherings both in home and at Seaside Beach; Sunday family dinners; Winnebago trips throughout the U.S. and Canada to visit relatives and friends; and telephone chats will be remembered by all. In addition to his wife, Russell is survived by four children: Russell J. Arsenault II of Newberg, OR; Gloria Kelly of W. Haven; Janet Wrabel and husband Thomas of Fairfield; and James Arsenault of Shelton; three sisters Edna Burby, Rita Perkins, and Dorothy Longo. Russell has been blessed with 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews. He has been predeceased by his 8 brothers: Levi, Henrie, John, Edmund, Peter, Leo, Cyrus, and Albert. The family would like to extend their gratitude for all the staff of Jewish Senior Services for their exceptional care and compassion for our Dad. Due to the current health pandemic services are private. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home Trumbull, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Senior Services, Attn. Foundation, 4200 Park Ave., Bpt, CT 06606 or https://jseniors.org/donations/capital-campaign-donations/. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post & The Hour on May 3, 2020.