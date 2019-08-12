The Hour Obituaries
Ruth Dunn Obituary
Ruth Belle Dunn
Ruth Belle Dunn, 96, passed away on August 3, 2019 at Cassena Care in Norwalk, CT.
Prior to retirement she worked as bookkeeper for several companies in Connecticut and California. She was an avid reader, baker, seamstress and follower of fashion. She enjoyed spending time with family and a cup of coffee in a restaurant or cafe.
Born in Norwalk to Christian and Elsie Bennewitz, she was predeceased by her husband William Roger Dunn and her siblings, Eleanor Schroebar, Ida Sisk and Christian "Bud" Bennewitz.
She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Ellen and David Nelson of Pennington, NJ, Marsha and Frank DiCostanzo of Norwalk, CT, and Roxanne and Cliff Cook of Watertown, MA. Ruth is also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and her two closest nephews Jeffrey and Wayne Sisk of Norwalk.
A private service was held on August 7. Interment was at St. Johns Cemetery in Norwalk.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 18, 2019
