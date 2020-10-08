Ruth Rubin
Ruth Rubin, 95, formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020, in Bordentown, NJ. She was born on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on January 30, 1925 to the late Regina and Sam Schachner. Throughout her life, Ruth always spoke fondly of her early days growing up in Brooklyn and her experiences with the Yiddish language and culture. Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Harold Rubin, in 2010. She was also predeceased by her brother, Jehiel Schachner.
Ruth and Harold moved to Norwalk, CT, from Whitestone, NY, in 1964. During her 50 plus years in Norwalk, she was an active member of the community. She belonged to the National Council of Jewish Women, the Y's Women of Westport, and was a Literacy Volunteer. She was a lifelong learner and after completing an Associate Degree at Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, NY, in her early 20's, she completed her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Connecticut in 1986. She continued taking classes with Lifetime Learners Institute at Norwalk Community College. Ruth pursued a career in banking and worked for both Union Trust Co. and Fairfield County Savings. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards and mah jongg with her friends.
Ruth is survived by her three daughters, Carole Marotto and her husband Michael of Norwalk, Myra Rubin of Bordentown, NJ, and Janice Essa of Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Stephen and Jamie Marotto, Zachary and Emma Bailey, and Adam and Noah Essa.
Graveside services were held on October 8, 2020, at Beth Moses Cemetery in Pinelawn, NY. There will be no shiva as a result of Covid restrictions.
Donations can be made in Ruth's memory to the Yiddish Book Center, Amherst, MA: support.yiddishbookcenter.org
or Alzheimer's Association
, act.alz.org
.