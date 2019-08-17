The Hour Obituaries
|
Sabrina Gournaris Obituary
Sabrina Gournaris
Sabrina Gournaris, age 25, of Ansonia, formerly of Norwalk passed away suddenly on August 14. Sabrina was a free spirit who lived life on her own terms. She was a 2012 graduate of Brien McMahon High School.
Sabrina was predeceased by her father Christos Gournaris.
Left to cherish Sabrina's memory are her mother Jennifer Ornelli and partner Tracey Allen of Ansonia, her grandparents Barbara and Alex Gournaris of Norwalk, her grandmother Holly Allen of Milford, her aunt Vasi Gournaris of Norwalk, her uncle Gus Gournaris of Wallingford, and her two dogs, Dirt Dog and Gurr Dog.
Friends and family will gather to remember Sabrina on Wednesday, August 21, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will be private.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 19, 2019
