Salim Hasan
Salim Hasan (f.k.a. Gary T. Dickson), 70, transitioned peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 14, 1949, the eldest son of Talmadge (Tam) Dickson and the late Fannie Mae Dickson.
He leaves to cherish loving memories to his beloved wife, Shukriyyah Miller-Hasan, daughters, Malina (Darrick) Hasan-Brown, Fatimah Patrice Hasan, son, Baa'ith Hasan, father Talmadge (Jeanette) Dickson, sisters, Diana Dickson, Cossette Brown, brothers, David (Myra) Dickson, Wayne Dickson, granddaughters, Nailah Hasan, Mecca Hasan Moss, Iyonnah Hasan, grandsons, Kieve Meluzzi, Justus Armstead and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Gail T. Dickson.
A private family Homegoing Service was held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Baker-Isaac Funeral Home, Stratford, CT.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the prayers and acts of kindness.
