Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
669 West Ave.
Norwalk, CT
Sally Duguay


1927 - 2020
Sally Duguay Obituary
Sally K. Duguay
Sally K. Duguay, age 92 of Wilton and longtime Norwalk resident, died peacefully at Wilton Meadows on January 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late John "Duke" Bernard Duguay for 36 years. Sally was born in Danbury on November 29, 1927, the daughter of the late Martin and Anna Mae (Keane) Kornhaas. She graduated from St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing and began her career there as a maternity nurse. She continued her career at Norwalk Hospital, where she retired after 29 years. In her retirement she was a parish nurse at St. Mary Church in Norwalk and also enjoyed caring for several of her grandchildren. Sally was a devout Catholic, avid gardener and enjoyed working with arts and crafts. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include 4 daughters, Ann Gekas (Peter), Margaret (Peggy) Duguay, Jane Duguay and Karen Russo (Keith), 3 sons, John Duguay, Jr., Bernard Duguay (Natasha) and Kevin Duguay (Michele). Also surviving are a brother, William "Bill" Kornhaas, a sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Kennen, 11 grandchildren, John J. Duguay (Meryl), George Gekas (Bertha), Joshua Lockheed (Samantha), Michael Gekas, Brandon Duguay, Nicholas Russo, Taylor Duguay, Valeria Pozdnyakova, Justin Russo, Timothy Duguay and Matthew Duguay, 2 great-grandchildren Robert Lockheed and Sally Ann Rosalind Duguay, and many nieces and nephews. Sally is also predeceased by her siblings Martin, Helen, Ruth, Katherine, Donald and Robert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally's name may be made to the , (https://alz.org/ct). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jan. 6, 2020
