Salvatore Dominick Chappa, age 69, of Norwalk, died peacefully surrounded by his sons and loving wife at Norwalk Hospital on Wednesday, April 17. Sal was born in Norwalk on September 24, 1949, the son of the late Salvatore Sullivan and Rosemary Colandrea Chappa.

Sal began his career as an officer with the Norwalk Police Department, where he received several commendations. After retiring from the force, he worked as an expert plumber in the community. If Sal couldn't fix it, no one could.

He was passionate about the Sound, having served as the Shellfish Warden for the Norwalk Shellfish Commission. An avid fisherman in local and international waters, Sal also ran a fishing expedition company out of Costa Rica. Upon retirement, he worked for Holmes Detective Agency, providing security for A&E Television.

Sal had many hobbies including boating, hunting and range shooting. He loved family vacations, and spending time on the Norwalk Islands with family and friends. Affectionately known as "Pop Pop," Sal found great joy in finding pirate treasure and arrow heads on the beach, cheering at sporting games and spoiling his grandchildren. He also enjoyed cooking, grilling and was known for making the best smoked ribs in town. Sal had a great sense of humor, and loved to laugh.

Sal was extremely generous and always helped those in need. His dedication to his Catholic faith was great, and he lived his life with purpose.

In addition to his wife, Donna of 47 years, Sal is survived by his sons S. Chris Chappa and Michael (Rachael) Chappa, his three cherished grandchildren Gabe, Teagan and Xander, aunts and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Sue Chappa.

Sal's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Tuesday, April 23, from 5-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, 10am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk.

Donations in his name may be made to the Whittingham Cancer Center (www.norwalkhospital.org) or to St. Thomas the Apostle Church (https://stthomasnorwalk.com/).