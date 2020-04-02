|
Salvatore J. Barrese, Sr.
Salvatore J. Barrese, Sr., 88, a lifelong resident of Port Chester died March 29, 2020. He was born August 29, 1931 in Port Chester to the late Joseph and Angelina Carluccio Barrese. He was raised and educated in Port Chester. Mr. Barrese was married to Pauline Cotte on June 23, 1957 in Port Chester. Mrs. Barrese died January 9, 1991. He served in the United States Army in Korea as a mechanic. He was a mechanic and truck driver for Teamsters Local 456 in Elmsford, NY and was with Westchester Roofing Co. in Mount Vernon, NY. He was a member and past Commodore of the Port Chester Yacht Club. Mr. Barrese is survived by his son Salvatore J. Barrese, Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Norwalk, CT, grandchildren Diana Barrese of Dallas, TX, Scott Barrese and Kristen Barrese both of Norwalk, CT, brother Joseph Barrese of Port Chester, NY, sisters Carm Bellantoni and husband Frank of Port Chester, NY, Marge Orlando of White Plains, NY, Anna Miche of Stamford, CT and Barbara Rich of Stamford, CT and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his brother Rocco Barrese and sisters Angelina DeFelice, Jenny Telesco and Lena Bubbico.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic all funeral services will be private.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bridges by Epoch for their constant compassion and care.
A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mr. Barrese may be made to the .
Published in The Hour on Apr. 3, 2020