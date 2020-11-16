1/1
Salvatore Pesce
Salvatore Pesce of Milford, formerly of Norwalk, passed away on November 14, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church on East Ave., Norwalk. Entombment will follow in St. John's Mausoleum in Norwalk. Please visit https://www.norwalkfh.com/ to leave an online condolence for the family and to read the full obituary.
The Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Hour on Nov. 16, 2020.
