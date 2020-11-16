Salvatore Pesce
Salvatore Pesce of Milford, formerly of Norwalk, passed away on November 14, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church on East Ave., Norwalk. Entombment will follow in St. John's Mausoleum in Norwalk. Please visit https://www.norwalkfh.com/
to leave an online condolence for the family and to read the full obituary.
The Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements.