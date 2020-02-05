The Hour Obituaries
|
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
98 Riverside Ave
Westport, CT
View Map
1973 - 2020
Sandra Cordts Obituary
Sandra Cortds
July 30, 1973 - February 4, 2020Sandra Cordts, age 46, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Montreal, Canada on July 30, 1973, she was the daughter of Maria Teresa and the late Giovanni Casolino. After immigrating to Norwalk, she received a degree from Norwalk Community College and had a successful as a personal fitness trainer at the Saugatuck Rowing Club. On July 1, 1995 she married Albert Cordts, formerly of Wilton, CT. Sandra was a devoted wife and mother of her two young children, Peter and Alessandra.
An individual dedicated to her family and friends, she is also survived by her brothers, Michael and Nick Casolino of Norwalk, sisters, Gulia Modugno of Cronwall, NY and Domenica Casolino of Trumbull, CT as well as eight nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, 70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton, CT. The Harding Funeral Home in Westport, CT is assisting the family with the arrangements. Those wishing to send flowers, they should be sent directly to Our Lady of Assumption Church by 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Condolences for the Cordts family may be left online at www.hardingfuneral.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 6, 2020
