The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lowe Obituary
Sandra Lowe
Sandra Lowe passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness. She was born in Stamford, CT to her parents Edwin and Gertrude Swanson. She attended local schools and through the years was employed by Machlett Laboratories, Cheeseborough-Ponds, and the New Canaan YMCA. Survivors include her children; Dorothy Shreders, William Lowe, and Lisa Lowe. Also son-in-law Ron Shreders, daughter-in-law Theresa Lowe, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Sandra was predeceased by her parents, sister Dorothy Memale, and brothers John Swanson,Edward Sennewald and Barry Sennewald.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher and Sons Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street , Stamford, CT. Interment will be private
Published in The Hour from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now