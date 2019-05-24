Sandra "Sandy" Murphy

Sandra Piccione Murphy passed into eternal life on Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home in Savannah, Georgia after a prolonged illness. She was in comfort surrounded by her husband of 55 years James Murphy, her son Paul Murphy and her daughter-in-law Shari Murphy, her son Peter Murphy and her daughter-in-law Lauren Murphy.

Sandra was born in Norwalk, CT on May 30, 1944 to her parents Paul and Francis Piccione. She attended St. Joseph's Elementary School in South Norwalk, CT and Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford, CT. Her first career was as a beautician working for James Conte in Westport, CT. A few years later, she taught herself accounting and became a bookkeeper for Telesco Cement Company in Stamford, CT and Myers Handbags in Norwalk, CT. Her last position was owner of James P. Murphy & Associates where she supervised the administrative services area of Benefit Planning Services.

"Sandy" is also survived by her grandchildren, Lynze Kapp and her husband John Kapp, Savannah Murphy, and Peter Murphy, Jr.; her four great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Jack, Jamison, and Donovan Kapp; her sisters, Joyce Silva and Paula Meachen; many nieces and nephews, and her cherished dog, Gravy Murphy.

Sandra was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She exuded positivity and had a light about her that was second to none. Sandra was the best listener and most thoughtful advice-giver. She fought right up until the end and with a smile on her face. She was blessed to be able to do it "her way" and was an inspiration to all. Sandy was so proud of her family, which she considered to be her legacy. Her final wish was to have her family and friends see her kaleidoscope of pictures and remember all of her stories and the wonderful memories shared.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Country Club of Darien in Darien, CT on Sunday afternoon, June 2, 2019, from 2 until 4 o'clock.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Sandra's name.