Sandra Mae Porter
.Sandra Mae Porter, 73, of Norwalk, died on April 28, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home in Stratford after a long battle with illness, along with complications from Covid-19. Born in Norwalk, CT, the daughter of the late Joseph Szabo and Doris (Keeler) Szabo, Sandra was predeceased by her husband Richard Porter. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she excelled at camping (really was "glamping"), playing Bingo, and making others laugh while still driving them crazy. Sandra enjoyed her life the best she could, and her wishes were for people that knew her, to celebrate her life and enjoy their lives to the fullest.
Sandra's survivors include her sons Sean Porter, his wife Kristen and their children Skylar and Kyra, Patrick Porter, his wife Lauren and their children Ryan and Caleigh. Sandra's daughter Michelle Cyr, her husband Dan and their children Hunter and Shannon. Her brothers Joey Szabo and his wife Kathy, Daniel Szabo and his wife Cathy, and her sister Lydia Saum and her husband Hank, as well as her sister-in-law Jean Withall and her husband Jimmy, and brother-in-law Gerard Reynolds. Sandra is also survived by several nieces and nephews and also wanted to make mention of her son Patrick's nieces Sarah and Aimee Whitman who she considered to be granddaughters.
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home in Stratford, especially the nurses and aides on the second floor. Sandra's wishes were to be cremated and buried alongside her husband Richard at Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a remembrance gathering will be held at some time in the future.
To leave a message for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
.Sandra Mae Porter, 73, of Norwalk, died on April 28, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home in Stratford after a long battle with illness, along with complications from Covid-19. Born in Norwalk, CT, the daughter of the late Joseph Szabo and Doris (Keeler) Szabo, Sandra was predeceased by her husband Richard Porter. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she excelled at camping (really was "glamping"), playing Bingo, and making others laugh while still driving them crazy. Sandra enjoyed her life the best she could, and her wishes were for people that knew her, to celebrate her life and enjoy their lives to the fullest.
Sandra's survivors include her sons Sean Porter, his wife Kristen and their children Skylar and Kyra, Patrick Porter, his wife Lauren and their children Ryan and Caleigh. Sandra's daughter Michelle Cyr, her husband Dan and their children Hunter and Shannon. Her brothers Joey Szabo and his wife Kathy, Daniel Szabo and his wife Cathy, and her sister Lydia Saum and her husband Hank, as well as her sister-in-law Jean Withall and her husband Jimmy, and brother-in-law Gerard Reynolds. Sandra is also survived by several nieces and nephews and also wanted to make mention of her son Patrick's nieces Sarah and Aimee Whitman who she considered to be granddaughters.
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home in Stratford, especially the nurses and aides on the second floor. Sandra's wishes were to be cremated and buried alongside her husband Richard at Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a remembrance gathering will be held at some time in the future.
To leave a message for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 1, 2020.