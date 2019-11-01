|
|
Santo Ambrogio
Santo Ambrogio, 89, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, NY in the company of his loving wife, Grace. Born September 29, 1930 in Melito Porto Salve, Italy, Santo immigrated to the United States via Ellis Island in 1958 and settled in Norwalk, CT. A soon-to-be newlywed, he began working in construction to support his new family and new life. During his career as a construction worker, Santo was employed by Tucci and Tri-Star construction companies. He participated in the construction of many local landmarks including the Maritime Center and All Saints school.
In 1964 Santo earned his US citizenship and through the years, Santo and his wife Grace became the proud parents of three children, grandparents to five grandchildren, and great-grandparents to two great-grandchildren. Santo was an avid gardener and hunter and enjoyed sipping on his evening wine over dinners with family and friends, while watching his favorite TV programs - wrestling and westerns. After a long career and 58 years as a Norwalk resident, Santo and his wife retired to New York in 2016.
Santo will be greatly missed and is survived by his wife Grace, his children: daughters Carmela Kish and Amelia Pelton, and son Francesco, his sister Frances Sapone, his five grandchildren: Grace Zaloski, Christopher DaRoja, Santo DaRoja, Maggie Kish and Stephanie Kish, two great-grandchildren and many more extended family both in the US and Italy.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 2, 2019