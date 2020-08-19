Sarah Assheton Dodd

Sarah Assheton Dodd died suddenly of natural causes on August 7 in her home in Norwalk. She was 79.

She attended The Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich from first through twelfth grade (and lived next door), Manor College in PA, and received a MA from The College of New Rochelle. Sally was an outstanding teacher for many years at Julian Curtis School in Greenwich, retiring in 2007. Prior, she led the Brunswick Pre-School. She still had contact with many of her former students and teachers.

After retirement, she served on, then led the Board of her condominium complex, Rolling Ridge in Norwalk. She also volunteered at Wilton Meadows Health Center. Sally loved to travel, learning about other cultures in places like Mongolia, Thailand and Australia, among many others. She also had time for gardening and walks on the beach.

Sally was divorced. Surviving are her sister Suzanne (Ben) Van Vechten, twin brothers Tom (Leslie) and David (Georgette) Assheton, nephew Tom (Kristen) Assheton and their children Ryan and Jillian. Her nephew (Suzanne and Ben's son) Peter Mitchell predeceased her.

A memorial service will be at a later date. Donations can be made in her honor to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



