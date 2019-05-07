Resources More Obituaries for Sarah Biester Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sarah Biester

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sarah Lucey Biester

Sarah Lucey Biester passed away on May 4, 2019, at age 49, at her home in Montclair, New Jersey surrounded by her husband, family and friends after a long fight with cancer.

Sarah was an incredibly vibrant person whose warmth, enthusiasm and optimism inspired all who knew her. She met the many challenges that life threw at her with unflinching courage and dedication to her family.

International affairs were her chosen career which Sarah began as a 15 year old when she headed off in the summer of 1985 on a Becket-Chimney Corners International Camper exchange (ICEP) to Sweden and Russia. In her junior year program in London while at St. Lawrence University, Sarah served as an intern in the House of Commons for Sir Michael Shersby, M.P.

Following her graduation from St. Lawrence University, Sarah led an ICEP group to Germany and the Czech Republic in the summer of 1993. At the conclusion of the trip she stayed on in Prague assisting the Czech YMCA in reopening their camps which they had lost during the communist takeover. She also taught English in a Prague Middle School and was at Wenceslas Square on New Year's Eve when Czechoslovakia divided into the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Returning to the United States, she moved to Washington, D.C. taking internship in Eastern European Affairs at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. After, which, she joined the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI).

As a Program Officer for East Asia at NDI Sarah observed elections in Cambodia with the joint NDI/IRI mission and in Indonesia with the NDI/Carter Center Election Mission. She made three trips to Nepal in connection with election and Parliamentary reform, training women candidates to run which resulted in success.

Upon returning from Indonesia she enrolled in Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs earning a Master of International Affairs degree in 2001. Following several positions in the private sector, including KPMG, LLP, she joined the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in New York. Rapidly rising in the UNDP, Sarah became the Team Leader-Partnerships/Communications, in the Learning Resources Centre coordinating utilization of resources from within the various agencies of the UN and the private sector.

During this time Sarah met her husband David Biester and after the birth of her second son, she retired from the UNDP and she and David moved to Montclair. Sarah's greatest joy was becoming a mother and wife and she threw herself into it with all the energy she had brought to her careers. She returned to international development as an adjunct Professor of International Relations at Montclair State University in recent years before beginning her last fight with cancer.

In 2016, she was honored at a dinner by the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey as someone whose strength of heart and spirit triumphed over adversity acknowledging her great love of life.

Sarah was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on January 20, 1970, the fourth child of Gordon Macaulay Lucey and Suzanne Linn Lucey. She was raised in Wilton, Connecticut. Sarah loved soccer and played on the Wilton High Team which included a state championship.

Sarah was descended from a number of persons who came to New England in the Puritan Migrations of the 1630's, including Deacon Samuel Chapin, James Cudworth, Elder John White and Reverend Jonathan Burr. Sarah is survived by her husband David Robertson Biester, her sons Duncan Macaulay and George Gordon, her brother William G. Lucey, sister Katherine M. Lucey, her parents and ten nieces and nephews. A brother David P. Lucey predeceased her

A memorial Service will be held at the Congregational Church in Wilton, Connecticut where Sarah was baptized, confirmed and married, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 with a reception following in Pilgrim Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sarah's memory may be made to the Chimney Corners Camp. The address is Becket-Chimney Corners YMCA, 748 Hamilton Road, Becket, Massachusetts 01223 Published in The Hour on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.