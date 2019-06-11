Scott David Ely

Scott David Ely, 65, of Mechanicsville, MD departed his life on June 5, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his family by his side. Scott was born on October 5, 1953 in Norwalk, CT to the late Leonard Ely and Shirley Parker Ely.

He graduated from Norwalk High School in 1971. On May 15, 1976 he married his beloved wife, Sally, in The Philippines. Together they celebrated 44 wonderful years of marriage. He worked as a Senior Logistician for MIL Corp. for almost 10 years. He served a total of 40 years supporting the Military and US Government (NAWCAD). He proudly served 24 years of active duty in Naval Aviation with 18 years flight experience, which encompasses 11 years as a C-130 Flight Engineer Instructor-Evaluator and 7 years as a Utility Air Crewman on the C1-A and US-2C Aircraft.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a good friend to many. He was the anchor that held his family in place and the sails that took them on a beautiful journey. He had an incredible personality and sense of humor. He never met a stranger he didn't like and was always the life of the party. Scott was known both in his professional and personal life as a great mentor to his children, grandchildren, friends, family, sailors, and colleagues alike. His favorite times were spent not only at home, but on vacations with his family and friends. One of his hobbies included golfing with his children and friends. He loved taking his children and grandchildren fishing. When the family all gathered you could always be sure that there would be a friendly game of poker which he truly enjoyed..."And a quarter!"

He is survived by his wife Salome P. Ely (Sally), daughter Nancy A. Martinez (Raz), son Todd R. Ely (Tanya), brother James C. Ely, Sr. (Diane), brother Thomas C. Ely (Ann), sister Nancy A. Cohen (Garet) and grandchildren Gabriel O. Martinez (Maureen), Shayelyn M. Ely, Tre A. Ely and Michael T. Martinez along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Scott's Life Celebration on Thursday, June 13 from 5-8 p.m. which will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Mall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on June 14 at 12 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, with interment immediately following at Cheltenharn Veterans Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.

Published in The Hour on June 11, 2019