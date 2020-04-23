Home

Scott Michael Goodwin
Scott Michael Goodwin, 62, of YarmouthPort, MA. passed away on April 21, 2020.
"Scotty" was a kind soul with a big heart and a jolly laugh. He loved NHRA drag racing, muscle cars, Grays beach, all animals (especially cats), and the famous Cape Cod baseball league. He was a loyal fan of the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, and worked summers for the Cape league.
Scott grew up and spent most of his life in Norwalk, CT. He sacrificed a great deal to leave his home, job, and lifetime friends to move to YarmouthPort to care for his ailing mom for many years.
Scott was predeceased by his parents, James Goodwin and Barbara Talmadge Goodwin. He is survived by his brother Brett, Brett's spouse, a niece, and two nephews.
Funeral arrangements are unclear at this time.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 24, 2020
