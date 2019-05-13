The Hour Obituaries
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Serafim Pasiakos, 75, of Norwalk, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Spilia, Greece, he was the beloved husband of Christine (Fox) Pasiakos for 47 years. Former owner of Ben's Coffee Shop, he also worked at the Norwalk Hospital where he served as a parking valet for the Cancer Center and was "the man in the booth". Endowed with a great sense of humor, Serafim loved people and enjoyed making them laugh. An avid soccer fan, he played for several local teams in his earlier years. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, walking on the beach, gardening, and especially loved being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Christine, son George Pasiakos and his wife Cindy, and a daughter Chrysana Pasiakos and her husband Prodromos "Mike" Simotas; three grandchildren, Anna, Alexander and Christian, two brothers, Athanasios and Demetrios Pasiakos, as well as his aunt, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
His family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15 from 4-8 p.m. with a Trisagion service at 7 p.m., at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 238 West Rocks Rd., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: St. George Church or the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 (www.lustgarten.org). For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit: www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on May 13, 2019
