Sergio Oliva

Sergio R. Oliva
1968-2020Sergio R. Oliva, a loving father who was passionate about his children, music and the outdoors and who was loved by many, died Saturday. Known simply as "Sergio" to all, he battled Lou Gehrig's disease, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which he was diagnosed with in 2018. Sergio was only 52 years young, he has left us all too early.
Born on March 26, 1968 in Mendoza "wine country" Argentina, Sergio's mother Blanca Centeno and now deceased father Pedro Oliva moved to the United States while he was still an infant, where they would become longtime residents of Norwalk. Later in life Sergio developed a taste for fine wine, something he attributed to his birthplace.
A Memorial and Remembrance of Sergio's Life will be held on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk, Connecticut. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
to read the complete obituary and leave an online condolence for the family.