1/1
Sergio Oliva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sergio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sergio R. Oliva
1968-2020Sergio R. Oliva, a loving father who was passionate about his children, music and the outdoors and who was loved by many, died Saturday. Known simply as "Sergio" to all, he battled Lou Gehrig's disease, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which he was diagnosed with in 2018. Sergio was only 52 years young, he has left us all too early.
Born on March 26, 1968 in Mendoza "wine country" Argentina, Sergio's mother Blanca Centeno and now deceased father Pedro Oliva moved to the United States while he was still an infant, where they would become longtime residents of Norwalk. Later in life Sergio developed a taste for fine wine, something he attributed to his birthplace.
A Memorial and Remembrance of Sergio's Life will be held on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk, Connecticut. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to read the complete obituary and leave an online condolence for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour & New Canaan Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved