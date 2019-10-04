|
|
Sharon Collins
Oct. 2, 1946 - Sept. 23, 2019 NORWALK - Sharon Collins, formerly of Greenwich, died Monday, September 23, 2019 in Norwalk, CT. She was born October 2, 1946 in Greenwich to the late John T. and Elizabeth "Bette" Collins. Sharon graduated from Greenwich High School and went on to earn her Cosmetology Degree from Wright Technical School in Stamford. She moved to Norwalk, CT in 1991 but always worked in Greenwich to help her clients look updated and beautiful. After retiring in 2014, Sharon enjoyed dinners out, traveling and most of all, socializing with friends. Her genuine, caring attitude and smile will be missed by her friends, co-workers, clients and all who loved her. A Memorial Mass for Sharon will be celebrated on October 26th, 10 a.m., at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside, CT. Burial will be private. Munson Lovetere assisted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 5, 2019