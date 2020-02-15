|
Sheila G. Williams
Sheila G. Williams, 73, transitioned peacefully on February 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Stamford, Connecticut on July 19, 1946 to Nathan and Carnell Rivers Gleaton. Sheila retired from Data Switch Corporation after numerous years of service. Her memory will be cherished by her husband Leroy Williams, Jr. of Norwalk, CT, one beloved son; Lance Williams, extended family and friends. Sheila was also predeceased by her brother Nathaniel Gleaton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 19 Academy St., Norwalk, CT. with Rev. A. Iona Smith Nze officiating. Entombment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 16, 2020