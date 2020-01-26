|
|
Shirley A. Barca
Shirley A.Barca (née Vena) passed away last week in her home in Stamford, Connecticut. Shirley was a native of Norwalk, as were her parents, Anna and Nicholas Vena, and deeply rooted there. She attended Columbus Elementary School and Benjamin Franklin Junior High and in 1960 graduated from Norwalk High. After school, she worked at Remington Rand in Norwalk and there met her husband-to-be, Anthony Barca. Together they had two beautiful children, Lisa Ann and Deborah Jean, both of whom survive Shirley's passing. Also surviving Shirley are her brothers, Andrew Vena and Robert Veno, both of Norwalk, and her beloved granddaughters, Isabella and Nicola, nieces Leslie, Allison and Nicole, and nephews Gregory and Robert Jr. Private services will be held at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home in Stamford. In light of Shirley's deep affection for dogs and local wildlife, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to PAWS, 504 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851 ([email protected]).
Published in The Hour on Jan. 27, 2020