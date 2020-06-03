Shirley Marro
1926 - 2020
Shirley Waterbury Marro
Shirley Waterbury Marro of Norwalk, CT, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at Ludlowe Rehab Center in Fairfield, CT.
Shirley was born on November 17, 1926 in New York, NY. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Viola Waterbury.
Shirley is survived by her son Patrick, Jr. and his wife Susan, three grandchildren, Amanda and her husband Daniel, Melisa and her husband Jason, and Brandon and his wife Katie. Shirley had six great-grandchildren: Dylan, Chase, Paul, Andrew, Grace, and Hudson as well as two nephews, Paul McGuirk and his wife Megan and John McGuirk and his wife Linda. Shirley was predeceased by husband Pasquale (Pat) Marro and sister in law, best friend and partner in crime, Nancy McGuirk.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private.

Published in The Hour on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
