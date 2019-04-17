|
|
Shirley Gerrish Scappatura
Shirley Gerrish Scappatura, age 82 of Norwalk, died peacefully surrounded by her children. Born in Norwalk on March 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Mae (Gardiner) Gerrish. Shirley attended local schools and worked for several years at Dietz and then MBI. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and loved her cats.
Survivors include her children Scott (Diana) Scappatura, Sheri DiPalma, and Wendi (Steven) Haynes, her brother Roger Gerrish, brother-in-law Raymond Allain, sister-in-law Berniece Gerrish, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Shirley was also predeceased by her siblings Lois, Gordon and Elaine Gerrish, and Marilyn Allain.
Shirley's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Saturday, April 27, from 11 AM to 1 PM to celebrate her life. Donations in Shirley's name may be made to PAWS, 504 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851 (www.pawsct.org). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 17, 2019