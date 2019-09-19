|
Shirley Smith Staack
Shirley Smith Staack, age 84, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2019.
A lifelong Norwalk resident, Shirley was born February 1, 1935 in Norwalk, CT to Helen (Jennings) Smith and William Smith. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1953 and began her career with the New England Telephone Company. In 1965, Shirley married Alan R. Staack, also of Norwalk.
Shirley devoted her life to her family and serving her community. A Norwalk Hospital volunteer for many years, Shirley served on the Hospital Women's Board as well as operating the hospital thrift shop, the Treasure House. Shirley was also a member of the Shorehaven Golf Club for over 50 years.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Alan R. Staack and her two brothers, James Smith of Jamestown, RI and Page Smith of Foothill Ranch, CA. She is survived by her daughter, Robin McCaul (Staack), her son in law Brian McCaul and grandchildren Paige and Will of Lake Mary, Florida.
A Mass to celebrate Shirley's life will be held Thursday September 26 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church, 23 Half Mile Road, Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Norwalk Hospital or the .
Published in The Hour on Sept. 20, 2019