October 18, 1929 to October 25, 2019Shirley Dexter Street, a 70 year resident of Darien and a former resident of Rowayton, passed away at home on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Darien. Born on October 18, 1929 in Darien, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Lois (Finch) Dexter, Sr. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Street and Wendy Baharian as well as a sister, Judith Stoeckle. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Raymond D. Street in 2013. A Funeral Service will be held at the United Church of Rowayton , 210 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Post 53 Ambulance Service, P. O. Box 2066, Darien, CT 06820. For more information, please visit, www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 28, 2019