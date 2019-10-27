The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Street
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Street

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Street Obituary
Shirley Dexter Street
October 18, 1929 to October 25, 2019Shirley Dexter Street, a 70 year resident of Darien and a former resident of Rowayton, passed away at home on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Darien. Born on October 18, 1929 in Darien, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Lois (Finch) Dexter, Sr. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Street and Wendy Baharian as well as a sister, Judith Stoeckle. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Raymond D. Street in 2013. A Funeral Service will be held at the United Church of Rowayton , 210 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Post 53 Ambulance Service, P. O. Box 2066, Darien, CT 06820. For more information, please visit, www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now