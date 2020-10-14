Sid Obando

Sid Obando (1975-2020) passed away October 9th. Sid was an accomplished musician, songwriter, and recording/live sound engineer. Sid worked as an administrative assistant at David Lerner Associates for the last seven years. He dedicated his life to sharing music with others. He is survived by his mother Alice Gonzalez, brother Brian Obando, brother Luis Rojas, and nephews Nicholas Obando, and Luis Rojas Jr. A musical celebration of life will be held at O'Neill's 93 N. Main St., Norwalk Sunday, October 18, 2020 1-5 p.m. There will be a mass Friday, October 16 at St Thomas church in Norwalk 10 a.m.



