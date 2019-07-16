The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Hebrew Sick Benefit Association Cemetery
1400 Black Rock Turnpike
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
Jewish Senior Services
4200 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Fialk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Fialk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney Fialk Obituary
Sidney Fialk
Sidney "Sid" Fialk, age 90 of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Sid was born in Bridgeport, a son of the late David and Dora Fialk. Sidney proudly owned Stuart's Men's Shop in Bridgeport before changing careers to own and operate Duchess Restaurant in Norwalk for over 50 years. As proprietor, his oversite of daily operations and customer service created a landmark destination in Norwalk. Sid was an avid golfer, his true passion. You would find him any day golfing and giving lessons and advice to everyone. Sidney is survived by his devoted children, son Dr. Gary Fialk and his wife Kathryn and daughter Leslie Machiros and her husband Gary, his adored grandchildren Matthew, Samuel, Eleanor, Andrew, and Michael, his former wife and friend Dorothy Goldie Fialk, and his many loving nieces and nephews. Sidney was predeceased by his 8 dear siblings Sadie, Irene, Bessie, Harriet, Becky, Sophie, Benjamin, and Nathan. A graveside service was held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Hebrew Sick Benefit Association Cemetery, 1400 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604.
Published in The Hour on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now