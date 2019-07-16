Sidney Fialk

Sidney "Sid" Fialk, age 90 of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Sid was born in Bridgeport, a son of the late David and Dora Fialk. Sidney proudly owned Stuart's Men's Shop in Bridgeport before changing careers to own and operate Duchess Restaurant in Norwalk for over 50 years. As proprietor, his oversite of daily operations and customer service created a landmark destination in Norwalk. Sid was an avid golfer, his true passion. You would find him any day golfing and giving lessons and advice to everyone. Sidney is survived by his devoted children, son Dr. Gary Fialk and his wife Kathryn and daughter Leslie Machiros and her husband Gary, his adored grandchildren Matthew, Samuel, Eleanor, Andrew, and Michael, his former wife and friend Dorothy Goldie Fialk, and his many loving nieces and nephews. Sidney was predeceased by his 8 dear siblings Sadie, Irene, Bessie, Harriet, Becky, Sophie, Benjamin, and Nathan. A graveside service was held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Hebrew Sick Benefit Association Cemetery, 1400 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. Published in The Hour on July 17, 2019