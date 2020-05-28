Sonia Silva Devine

Sonia Silva Devine, age 91, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia on April 24, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Alberto and Maria Silva. In 1945, the family came to America and lived in Greenwich, CT. Sonia graduated from Greenwich High School.

She married Roger C. Devine of Norwalk, CT. on St. Patrick's Day in 1965 at St. Thomas Church. They resided at their home on Brenner Road in Norwalk for 45 years. Sonia was a homemaker and cared for her family and grandchildren with great devotion. She believed in God and had a strong sense of faith. A member of Saint Jerome Church and Shorehaven Golf Club she fulfilled her days there when not at home. She enjoyed skiing, playing tennis and golf with her family and friends. Sonia was famous for her Paella and an invitation to Paella dinner was coveted among her children's friends.

Sonia was preceded in death by her husband Roger Charles Devine of Norwalk, her brother Edward Silva of Greenwich, CT and her sister Beatrice Silva Lawkowski of Switzerland. She is survived by her sister Yolanda Silva Smith of Rowayton, CT. Her son Bryan Devine and daughter in law Kirsten of Boulder, Colorado. Her daughter Sonia Devine Donovan, son in law Aki, and grandchildren Eddie, Dale and Jake of Norwalk, CT. Her son Stephen Devine, daughter in law Sarah and grandchildren Madison and Stevie of Wilton, CT. And many nieces and nephews.

Services for Sonia will be held privately at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to Notre Dame Convalescent Home or St. Jerome's Church in Norwalk.



