Stanley H. Freifeld

Stanley H. Freifeld, 82 of Norwalk passed away peacefully at Norwalk Hospital on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born in the Bronx, NY on June 13, 1936. He was proud to say that he served in the U.S. Army. He owned his own printing company in New York City for many years.

Stanley is survived by Sylvia, his beloved wife of sixty years. He is also survived by his son Gary Freifeld and his wife Nancy Greenwald of MA, his daughter Cheryl Murphy and her husband Greg Murphy originally from Norwalk. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Patrick Murphy (wife Colleen), Amanda Murphy, Charlotte Freifeld, Ruth Freifeld, and one great-grandson Oliver Murphy.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He always looked forward to breakfast at Diamond Deli with his "breakfast club" friends.

