|
|
Stanley John Czernel Jr.
Stanley John Czernel Jr., of Essex, CT, passed away on April 7, 2020. Stanley was born on October 25, 1952 in Norwalk, CT to the late Stanley Czernel Sr. and Carmella Ferraro Czernel. He grew up in Norwalk, CT and played on neighborhood sidestreets with siblings, cousins and neighborhood kids. Stanley was always a bit of a dreamer.
Stanley attended school in Norwalk, CT and graduated from Brien McMahon High School, where he loved Science and Math and was a member of the wrestling team. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with degrees in Chemistry and Physics and received a Masters degree in Physics from the University of Connecticut. He was a loyal and dedicated employee of Northeast Utilities and ConnServe. His prized memories were of his motorcycle, fishing, puttering in his motorboat, and his beloved dog, Gypsy.
Stanley was a natural teacher, wonderful storyteller, and writer of poetry. He had an inquisitive and quirky mind and he delighted in humor. Memorably, he wrapped Christmas presents in cereal boxes, and included bananas with a gift he mailed to relatives. Stanley loved watching movies, and could recall their details flawlessly. His favorite author was Stephen King and read all of his books many times.
Stanley's big heart, his sensitive soul and his sense of fairness often crashed into the realities of this world. Throughout his lifelong struggles, his inner beauty, kindness and generosity shone through to everyone who met him. His friends at the Essex Village Manor offered him kindness in the last years of his life and his companion, Jack Sullivan, was the non-judgemental friend he craved and deserved. We pray that his gentle soul is at peace.
Stanley is survived by sisters, Christal Ferrandino of Fairfield, CT, Deena Murphy of Burlington, VT and Patricia Marciano of Orange, CT as well as nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
Services will be conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT 05403. The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 12, 2020