Stanley H. Remson

Stanley H. Remson, age 80, died peacefully at the Norwalk Hospital on Tuesday, May 7, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Sandra Farnham Remson. Stan was born in Norwalk on June 6, 1938, the son of the late Stanley and Rose Remson. He was a graduate of Norwalk High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a retired mechanic for Rallye Tire and was a former co-owner of the Springdale Shell gas station. Stan was a sports enthusiast; a member of the American Legion Post 12 and general manager of their baseball team, coach and past president of the Norwalk Athletic Assoc. He especially enjoyed attending all of his granddaughters' activities. Stan was also a member of the St. Ann Club, the Ferris Hill Club and he loved to cook, especially for functions at the American Legion.

Survivors include 2 sons, Stanley J. Remson (Susan) of Norwalk and Sean A. Remson (Lynn) of Sandy Hook, a brother Joseph Remson (Vicki), 6 grandchildren, Kristie DePasquale (Mike), Marissa Watson, Sandy, Julianne, Rebecca and Brooke Remson, 2 great grandchildren Bella and Matthew DePasquale, his uncle Rocky and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday, May 11 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk. Stan's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Friday from 5-8 PM. Members of the St. Ann Club will gather at 7 PM.