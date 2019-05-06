|
Stanley Edward Tallmadge
Stanley Edward Tallmadge, 71, son of the late Orville Reed Tallmadge and Frances Ida Moore Tallmadge, passed away May 3, 2019 at his home in Norwalk.
Born in Norwalk January 1, 1948, he was a life-long Norwalk resident. He graduated Norwalk High School and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Afterwards, he performed several jobs in the Norwalk area finishing with a career as a local Postal Worker. He had a lifelong interest in model trains and was a Revolutionary War reenactor.
Mr. Tallmadge is survived by his sister Susan Tallmadge Morosako and her husband Ross of New London.
Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A graveside memorial service with military honors will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Avenue, Norwalk. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on May 6, 2019