Stella Gorski
Stanislawa "Stella" Gorski, 81, died on Dec. 18, 2019 at her home, in Norwalk. Born in Elk, Poland, daughter of Boleslaw and Gabyiela (Tavrel) Wnukowski, she worked as a silk screener for Perkin Elmer. Predeceased by her daughter Alina Michalski, she is survived by her son John Gorski, son-in-law Kevin Michalski and 2 grandsons Christopher and Sean Michalski.
Her family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec 22 from 2-4 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Her Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Mon. Dec 23, at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. For info, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 20, 2019