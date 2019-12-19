The Hour Obituaries
|
Services
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Jerome Church
23 Half Mile Rd
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Stella Gorski Obituary
Stella Gorski
Stanislawa "Stella" Gorski, 81, died on Dec. 18, 2019 at her home, in Norwalk. Born in Elk, Poland, daughter of Boleslaw and Gabyiela (Tavrel) Wnukowski, she worked as a silk screener for Perkin Elmer. Predeceased by her daughter Alina Michalski, she is survived by her son John Gorski, son-in-law Kevin Michalski and 2 grandsons Christopher and Sean Michalski.
Her family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec 22 from 2-4 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Her Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Mon. Dec 23, at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. For info, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 20, 2019
