Stephen J. Earley
Stephen James Earley, age 65, of Norwalk, entered into eternal life on January 31, 2019. Born in Norwalk to the late Francis and Mary McDonough Earley, Stephen graduated from Norwalk High School and proudly went on to serve his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return he attended Norwalk Community College. Stephen had family in CT, Massachusetts and Maine. A graveside service with Full Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457. For travel directions or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 22, 2019