Stephen Mildram Holton

Stephen Mildram Holton died on February 1, 2019, at age 75 after a 12 year battle with cancer. Steve was born and raised in Essex Fells, NJ. He graduated from Montclair High School in 1961, attended Princeton, received his BS from UC Berkley, and his MS in Chemistry from Yale in 1966. His career with IBM included systems engineering support for Boeing, and then for Shell while living in Europe, management at IBM's Competitive Analysis Lab while living in Tokyo, and research and development work at IBM Yorktown Research Lab.

Steve was a talented photographer. He traveled extensively on six continents. His many interests included reading, cooking, classical music, HAM radio, classical history, Japanese and Chinese culture, to name just a few. He became a student of his cancer, and frequently surprised his doctors with his in-depth understanding of his disease.

Steve is survived by his loving wife Peggy, brother David Holton, children Stephen, Andrew and Wendy, 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Eleanor Holton of Essex Fells.

A memorial gathering will be held in Norwalk in April.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Stephen M. Holton to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), Office of Development, at PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087, attention Dr. Mark Dickson, Liposarcoma Research Project or to The National Center for Science Education, 420 40th Street, Suite 2, Oakland, CA 94609. Published in The Hour on Feb. 9, 2019