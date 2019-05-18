The Hour Obituaries
Stephen A. Love, age 64, of New Haven, formerly of Norwalk and Derby, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born in New York City, the son of the late George and Doris Love, he had been an area resident for most of his life. Stephen graduated from Norwalk High School in 1973. He was an avid fan of antique cars and a devoted animal lover, often taking in strays and providing them homes. Survivors include his beloved daughter, Aubrie E. Love and Jonathan Carela of Norwalk; three cherished grandchildren, Madison, Jackson and Alba; his devoted former wife, Anita Love of Norwalk and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving son, James S. Love. In accordance with Stephen's wishes all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a memorial contribution to the S.P.C.A. of CT, 359 Spring Hill Road, Monroe, CT 06468-2100. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hour on May 18, 2019
