Stephen W. Moss
Stephen W. Moss, 61, husband of Debbie (Carriero) Moss and father of Jason (Jay) Moss passed away on Saturday, February 9 at his home in Shelton.
Born December 3, 1957 to the late Dorothy W. and Douglas A. Moss, Steve grew up in Norwalk, attending Tracey School, Nathan Hale Junior High School and Norwalk High School, from which he graduated in 1976. He later worked at Douglas Forms in Norwalk, Liberty Travel in Stamford and, most recently, Omega Engineering in Norwalk and Ivy Biomedical Systems in Branford.
In addition to his wife and son, Steve is survived by his brother, Douglas E. Moss, of Norwalk, and two nephews, Timothy Moss and Jeffrey Moss, both of Fairfield.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 24, 2019