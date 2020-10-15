Steven Charles PressmanApril 4, 1962 – March 24, 2020Steven Charles Pressman left this earth too soon due to a heart attack at his home in The Bronx, New York on March 24, 2020. He was 57 years old. Steve (known to his college friends as "The Hess"), was born the son of his devoted father, Frederick ("Fred") M. Pressman, who survives him, and mother, the late Rosalyn ("Roz") Bauman Pressman, who passed away in 2000. His beautiful baby sister, Cindy (now known as Golden Hawk) was born three years later to make the family complete. Steve grew up in the tree-lined suburbs of Norwalk, Connecticut, attending local schools there. After finishing high school, he enrolled in The State University of New York at Albany, where he made some lifelong friendships, and thereafter worked as a salesman for various companies over the years, including Klaff's Lighting, where he was perennially the top salesman and customer favorite, and 3 C's liquors, where he starred in a series of T.V. commercials that captured his hilarious, larger-than-life personality. Steve had an encyclopedic knowledge of sports that never failed to impress and amaze all who knew him. He had the gifts of timing and wit that made him an incredibly talented raconteur. But more importantly, he knew how to make people laugh, often by regaling those of us who loved him with self-deprecating tales of his everyman's tribulations as he navigated life's twists and turns. Steve became a "patch" umpire and loved to be behind the plate, especially calling girls softball games, where he was naturally the crowd favorite, entertaining everyone with his good-natured cajoling and a strike zone that adjusted to the girls' age and ability levels, keeping the game fun and mentoring good sportsmanship. "The Hess" stayed in close touch with his college roommates, and every summer without fail for 35 years, the six friends gathered at various locations throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean to celebrate and keep vital their bond of brotherhood. Steve will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives he touched. A private memorial service in his honor will be held by his family.