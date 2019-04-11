The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Montrose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Stuart Montrose


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Stuart Montrose Obituary
Dr. Stuart Montrose
Dr. Stuart Montrose, age 92 of Bridgeport, CT, formerly of Weston, CT, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Dr. Montrose was born in Brooklyn, NY, a son of the late Paris and Cecelia Montrose. He practiced Veterinary Medicine for nearly 60 years, mainly in Fairfield County.
Dr. Montrose is survived by his beloved wife, Valerie Montrose, his devoted children, Perry Montrose and his wife Barbara of New London, CT, Elora Sweedler and her husband David of Fairfield, CT, Larissa Nahari and her husband Ami of New York, NY, David Montrose and his wife Sabrina of Plainview, NY, and by his ten cherished grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Melinda Montrose Betesh in 2013.
Funeral services were held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home with interment at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Fairfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to ().
Published in The Hour on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now