Dr. Stuart Montrose
Dr. Stuart Montrose, age 92 of Bridgeport, CT, formerly of Weston, CT, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Dr. Montrose was born in Brooklyn, NY, a son of the late Paris and Cecelia Montrose. He practiced Veterinary Medicine for nearly 60 years, mainly in Fairfield County.
Dr. Montrose is survived by his beloved wife, Valerie Montrose, his devoted children, Perry Montrose and his wife Barbara of New London, CT, Elora Sweedler and her husband David of Fairfield, CT, Larissa Nahari and her husband Ami of New York, NY, David Montrose and his wife Sabrina of Plainview, NY, and by his ten cherished grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Melinda Montrose Betesh in 2013.
Funeral services were held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home with interment at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Fairfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to ().
Published in The Hour on Apr. 11, 2019