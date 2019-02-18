Stuart Ross

Stuart Bert Ross, age 81, was born in the Bronx, NY. He passed away in his home in Westport, CT, on February 14, 2019, with his wife of 53 years, Stephanie, at his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Ruth Ross (Solomon), and his brother, Michael E. Ross.

He was the loving husband of Stephanie Ross, father of Jessica Ross and Ben Ross, grandfather of David Ross, and uncle of Harrison Ross.

Stu's life will be remembered and celebrated, Monday, February 18, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Abraham L Green & Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Shiva will be observed at the Ross home.

Noted for his integrity, humility and sense of humor, Stu had a thirty-four year career in finance at Xerox Corporation, rising to CFO of Xerox and then to CEO of the company's then-largest subsidiary, Xerox Financial Services. He was a "boy from the Bronx" who worked his way through college as a longshoreman. Mr. Ross was a lover of New York sports teams, especially the New York football Giants, but one of his saddest days was when the New York baseball Giants relocated to San Francisco in 1957. He was passionate about his family including his children, grandson, nephew and many other beloved family members and close friends. He will be missed more than words can express.

Stu's family would like to thank his aides, including Sophie and Norma, for the compassionate care they provided him.

In honor of Stuart B. Ross, the family requests memorial donations to the Connecticut Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Westport Center for Senior Activities.