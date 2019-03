Stuart Witt

Stuart Witt of Boynton Beach FL, formerly of Norwalk, CT and Port Chester, NY, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. He was 87.

Papa Stu was a sweet, gentle, smart, funny, and loving man.

Stuart (Stu) Witt is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Myrna Witt and his son, David Witt, his daughter Phyllis Bradshaw (Witt) and is predeceased by his first wife Geraldine Witt (Yelin). Also surviving are and grandchildren Kelsey, Jeffrey, Brennen, Jacob, Stacy and Mark and four great-grandchildren Taylor, Blake, Emma and Noah. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Scott, Robert, Craig, Bonni, Susan and Michael.

He is also predeceased by his granddaughter Olivia.

Papa Stu had made extraordinary and numerous friends and was loved by all of them. All would tell you, "If you knew him, you loved him". He adored his family and cherished his many friendships. He was a devoted husband, an extremely caring and loving father, a wonderful golfer, and a dedicated, loyal friend.

Stu was born in Port Chester, NY on January 1, 1932 to Rose and Nathan Witkowsky. Stu with his wonderful sense of humor, would regularly and jokingly tell those who asked about his new-year's day birthday, "A great American was born on that day".

He played basketball in high school and later in life, spent leisure time on the golf course and playing poker. He was a well-known court reporter in CT and later in FL and after he retired, enjoyed travelling to Israel, England, and Budapest and other favorite destinations with his wife. The pair took several cruises together and enjoyed summers vacations in North Carolina.

He was the funniest man in the family and always ended each phone call or hug with, "I love you more".

His sense of humor, his funny expressions, and his love for life will leave a legacy of stories and smiles for generations to come. Published in The Hour on Mar. 3, 2019