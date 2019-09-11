|
|
Susan Byxbee
Susan Richards Byxbee, 70, of Carpinteria, California passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 29, 2019 at the Serenity House hospice in Santa Barbara, California. She was the daughter of the late Morris F. Byxbee, Jr. and the late Norma B. Nichols. She was born in Ithaca, NY on January 11, 1949, but spent her childhood in Norwalk. She graduated from Brien McMahon High School in 1967 and Rider College in 1969. She worked for various computer software companies and retired from IBM. Her employment gave her the opportunity to live in Germany and Amsterdam. She also traveled to England, Australia, and throughout the US, but Hawaii was her place of choice. Susan was exceptionally smart, willfully independent and a deeply loyal person. She had a dry wit, ready laugh and was as keen as they come. She was a collector, loving things culinary and crafty and her door was always open to friends. She loved to knit and always by her side were her two cats. Susan is survived by her sister Ellen B. Wood of Danbury, her brother Gregg Byxbee of New Port Richey, Florida, her nephew Kevin Wood and nieces Shannon Wood and Melissa Wood. She leaves behind one grandnephew Riley Linnell. She was predeceased by her nephew Christopher Wood. Susan will be lovingly remembered by numerous cousins and friends. There will be no calling hours. Susan's ashes will be scattered at sea in Hawaii at the same location where she scattered her mother's ashes six years earlier. At the request of the family, donations to honor Susan's memory should be made to your local hospice, cancer treatment center or animal rescue service.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 12, 2019